PODCAST | ‘That was hurtful’: Nathan on Nontshinga’s awards snub, lack of support

Boxing promoter Colin Nathan says the snub of South Africa's only current boxing world champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga at last week's South African Sports Awards was “hurtful”.
Nathan said the boxer not even being nominated for Sports Star of the Year, won by Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini at the March 5 awards at Sun City, seemed to compound Nontshinga's frustrations at lack of support for a proposed defence of his title in South Africa on April 23.
Nathan has been trying to secure funding from the government to stage the fight against Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.
Nontshinga — who defeated Hector Flores in Hermosillo, Mexico, to lift the vacant IBF flyweight title in September last year — penned an emotional post on his social media platforms last week on the “struggles of being a South African professional boxer”.
His clash against Flores was named Fight of the Year at the IBF awards last month.
“We can only assume he was also taking it [badly] because there was no mention of him at the South African Sports Awards. Man that was hurtful,” Nathan told Marawa Sports Worldwide.
“Here is South Africa’s only world champion and not even a mention at the awards. There are no words for that.
“I don’t know if that post was directed at that but let’s assume it was.
“Moruti Mthalane, when he lost his [IBF flyweight title in 2021] to Sunny Edwards, was South Africa's last world champion — we are talking about close to two years.
“The kid [Nontshinga] goes to the hometown, disadvantaged, fighting Hector Flores, a huge underdog, and he pulls it off — and not even a recognition award.
“Certain things just stun you and certain things shock you, and I feel both.”
Reports have been Nontshinga was made promises of support by politicians and boxing figures who greeted him in a hero's welcome in East London arriving back from Mexico, but those have not materialised.
“I don’t know the merits of the promises and that’s not for me to open up and disclose — I would think the right person to speak on that would be Sivenathi,” Nathan said.
