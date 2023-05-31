Sport

Kosovo Olympic Committee seeks IOC disciplinary action against Djokovic

31 May 2023 - 15:44 By Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the US at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 29 2023.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the US at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 29 2023.
Image: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Kosovo Olympic authorities have asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open disciplinary proceedings against Novak Djokovic, accusing the Serbian of stirring up political tension by saying “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” at the French Open.

Djokovic wrote the message on a camera lens after his first-round win on Monday, the same day that 30 Nato peacekeeping troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protesters in the Kosovo town of Zvecan — where Djokovic's father grew up.

Serbian authorities said 52 protesters were wounded in the clashes. The violence erupted after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority area after elections that were boycotted by the Serbs.

The world No.3 later said he was against any kind of conflict but defended his statement and described Kosovo's situation as a “precedent”.

“Novak Djokovic has yet again promoted the Serbian nationalists' propaganda and used the sport platform to do so,” Ismet Krasniqi, president of Kosovo's Olympic Committee (KOK), said in a statement.

“The further post-match statements made by such a public figure without any feeling of remorse, directly result in raising the level of tension and violence between the two countries,” he added.

Krasniqi urged the IOC to investigate “by opening disciplinary proceedings against the athlete.”

France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, whose country will host the summer Olympics in Paris next year, said Djokovic's message was “not appropriate, clearly”.

“There is a principle of neutrality for the field of play. When you carry messages about defending human rights, messages that bring people together around universal values, a sports person is free to express them,” she told French television.

“But in this case, it was a message that is very activist, that is very political. You shouldn't get involved, especially in the current circumstances, and it shouldn't happen again.”

Djokovic, chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam title, said he was not holding back and would do it again. He is set to play his second-round match later on Wednesday against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, Kosovo's tennis federation said Djokovic's comments were “regrettable”, accusing him of using his status as a well-known personality to stir tensions.

Nato, which has some 4,000 soldiers in Kosovo, will send 700 extra troops to curb violence and put another battalion on high alert as unrest has intensified.

READ MORE

Djokovic accused of fanning political flames with Serbia-Kosovo message

Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after a five-set first-round defeat by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Racist abuse of players getting worse, says Stephens at French Open

Racist behaviour directed at athletes is getting worse and even software designed to protect them from it has little affect, tennis' world number 30 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Djokovic canters into French Open round two, Stephens lays down marker

Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sabalenka surges, Kostyuk urges stronger anti-war stance after French Open boos

The fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open as they booed when Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands ...
Sport
3 days ago

Djokovic owes growth of his career to 'biggest rival' Nadal

Novak Djokovic joked he was a relieved man after Rafa Nadal withdrew from the French Open due to injury but deep down the Serbian has nothing but ...
Sport
3 days ago

In Nadal’s absence a new generation is set to challenge at wide open Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal's decision to skip the French Open due to injury has set up one of the most uncertain men's tournaments in Paris in almost 20 years, but a ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Our game is in trouble’ — Marks Maponyane fuming over Nedbank Cup final penalty Soccer
  2. After breakthrough season Sundowns' Mailula wants to be home with his mom Soccer
  3. Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year Soccer
  4. ‘I have a clause’: Mosimane says contract keeps him at Al-Ahli Saudi Soccer
  5. WATCH | 'The plumber won the Nedbank Cup': Pirates' Paseka Mako Soccer

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death