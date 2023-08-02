Magnificent Netball Proteas draw World Cup thriller against Kiwis

With seconds remaining, Spar Proteas goal attacker Nichole Taljaard found space in the shooting circle and put the ball in the net to earn a thrilling 48-48 World Cup second preliminary round draw against New Zealand in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night.

South Africa pushed the Silver Ferns every inch of an encounter played in an electric atmosphere at Cape Town International Convention Center.

New Zealand, among the tournament favourites, won the first three quarters. The looked were overwhelming favourites the clash of swinging fortunes, conceding equaliser that saw the hosts remain in contention for the semifinals.

The Netball Proteas went into the match having to win at all costs but the draw leaves the door slightly open, according to the tournament's complicated permutations.

Backed by the vociferous near-capacity crowd, the Proteas stayed in the game for the first three quarters, which ended with New Zealand leading by slender one, five and four-point leads.

South Africa did not want to go away and fought gallantly in the final quarter, finding their found the top gears as they outscored New Zealand 14-10.