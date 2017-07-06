Vernon Philander wasted no time reminding the Lord’s crowd of his prowess in seaming conditions on the first day of the test series on Thursday.

Philander took a dozen wickets in South Africa’s last test series in England‚ in 2012‚ and claimed a matchwinning 5/30 in the second innings of the deciding match at Lord’s.

On Thursday‚ he took 3/26 to earn the early advantage for the visitors after Joe Root won his first toss as England’s captain and chose to bat despite a green‚ seaming pitch.