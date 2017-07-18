Warriors batsman Jon-Jon Smuts has replaced Aiden Markram in the South Africa ‘A’ squad to face India ‘A’ and Afghanistan ‘A’ in a triangular ODI series set to take place in Pretoria next week.

The highly-rated Titans batsman Markram is a batting understudy to the likes of Dean Elgar‚ Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis in the Proteas Test squad currently engaged in the series against England. The series is tied at 1-1 with Tests to be played.

The triangular series was in danger of not happening after Australia ‘A’ withdrew following a dispute between players and their association‚ but Cricket South Africa (CSA) managed to rope in the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).