Smuts replaces Markram in the SAA ‘A’ squad for triangular ODI series
Warriors batsman Jon-Jon Smuts has replaced Aiden Markram in the South Africa ‘A’ squad to face India ‘A’ and Afghanistan ‘A’ in a triangular ODI series set to take place in Pretoria next week.
The highly-rated Titans batsman Markram is a batting understudy to the likes of Dean Elgar‚ Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis in the Proteas Test squad currently engaged in the series against England. The series is tied at 1-1 with Tests to be played.
The triangular series was in danger of not happening after Australia ‘A’ withdrew following a dispute between players and their association‚ but Cricket South Africa (CSA) managed to rope in the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).
“We are delighted that Afghanistan have accepted our invitation and look forward to welcoming them to our country for the very first time‚” said CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat.
“Afghanistan were deservedly granted full member status at the ICC annual conference last month after showing impressive growth in recent years.
"They are a passionate cricket nation and I expect the Afghanistan ‘A’ team to compete strongly against us and India in the upcoming tri-series.”
At the conclusion of the triangular series‚ India ‘A’ will stay in the country to take part in two four-day matches against South Africa ‘A’ scheduled in Benoni and Potchefstroom next month.
South Africa ‘A’ ODI Squad: Khaya Zondo (Dolphins‚ capt)‚ Farhaan Behardien (Titans)‚ Junior Dala (Titans)‚ Henry Davids (Titans)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Lions)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Lions)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)‚ Mangaliso Mosehle (Lions)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Dane Paterson (Cobras)‚ Aaron Phangiso (Lions)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Jason Smith (Cobras)‚ Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP