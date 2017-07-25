Amla returns to scene of SA's greatest innings

“I’ve got the same name‚” Hashim Amla said with a twinkle in his eye at The Oval on Tuesday after he was asked whether he is as good a player as he was five years ago‚ when the original test ground’s stately red-roofed pavilion and the nearby skeletal steel gasholder served as the backdrop for his finest innings.

Amla’s undefeated 311 in South Africa’s first innings of that series set the tone — and silenced sniping from the more jingoistic sections of the English press — for what became a 2-0 triumph that took the visitors to the top of the test rankings.

At 790 minutes — or 13 hours and 10 minutes — Amla’s innings is the sixth-longest in test history.

But it’s not the longest by a South African. That tired honour belongs to Gary Kirsten‚ who took 88 more minutes to make 275 against New Zealand at Kingsmead in December 1999.