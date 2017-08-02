His share of the overs was 17.4%. In the second test at Trent Bridge he bowled 23 of the 96.1 overs England faced — or 23.9%.

How differently might things have panned out if South Africa’s spearhead was able to fire on all cylinders‚ and that with the ball nipping off the seam appreciably for most of the match?

“In any bowling line-up‚ if there’s a link missing you feel it‚” Philander said.

“I’m quite an important part in that line-up‚ and having gone out there and bowled‚ probably at 70 or 80%‚ I could feel my intensity was missed.

“If you can’t go at 100% — and the conditions were suited to us — and having to go off and replenish and come back on‚ it was frustrating not to be out there or bowl longer spells.”

The upshot is that South Africa have to win in Manchester if they aren’t to suffer their first series defeat in the four rubbers they have played here since 1998.

“We all admitted it wasn’t our best test‚” Philander said of South Africa’s performance at The Oval.