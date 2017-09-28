Andile Phehlukwayo handed his Proteas Test debut against Bangladesh

Dolphins all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will face Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom after he was handed his Proteas Test debut on Thursday.

By giving the 21-year old Phehlukwayo his Test debut ahead of Theunis de Bruyn‚ coach Ottis Gibson and the Proteas think-tank have decided against going with seven specialist batsmen and elected to go with an extra bowler.