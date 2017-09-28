Cricket

Andile Phehlukwayo handed his Proteas Test debut against Bangladesh

28 September 2017
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates after trapping England's Jason Roy leg before wicket (LBW) during the T20 international cricket match between England and South Africa at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, on the south coast of England, on June 21, 2017. South Africa made 142 for 3 from their 20 overs.
Image: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Dolphins all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will face Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom after he was handed his Proteas Test debut on Thursday.

By giving the 21-year old Phehlukwayo his Test debut ahead of Theunis de Bruyn‚ coach Ottis Gibson and the Proteas think-tank have decided against going with seven specialist batsmen and elected to go with an extra bowler.

Phehlukwayo‚ who was on tour with the Proteas on their tour of England earlier this year‚ joins opener Aiden Markram as the two debutants in the Test against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first.

