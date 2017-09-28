Andile Phehlukwayo handed his Proteas Test debut against Bangladesh
Dolphins all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will face Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom after he was handed his Proteas Test debut on Thursday.
By giving the 21-year old Phehlukwayo his Test debut ahead of Theunis de Bruyn‚ coach Ottis Gibson and the Proteas think-tank have decided against going with seven specialist batsmen and elected to go with an extra bowler.
From winning the 2014 ICC U19 World Cup together, to making their Test debut together.
Phehlukwayo‚ who was on tour with the Proteas on their tour of England earlier this year‚ joins opener Aiden Markram as the two debutants in the Test against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Andile Phehlukwayo doing final preparations as Faf du Plessis announces that he will make his Test debut today.
