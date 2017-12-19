Cricket

AB de Villiers back‚ but he'll have to hit the ground running

19 December 2017 - 13:02 By Telford Vice
AB de Villiers of the Titans during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge, Final match between Multiply Titans and Hollywoodbets Dolphins at SuperSport Park on December 16, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
AB de Villiers of the Titans during the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge, Final match between Multiply Titans and Hollywoodbets Dolphins at SuperSport Park on December 16, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

AB de Villiers is back in South Africa’s Test squad‚ but he will have to hit the ground running after withdrawing from a match on Wednesday.

De Villiers has opted out of all 17 Tests South Africa have played since he last appeared in the format in January 2016.

So the selection of the most exciting batsman of the age among the 14 named for the day/night‚ four-day Test against Zimbabwe at St George’s Park next Tuesday was cause for celebration.

But that was soon tempered by another part of the release Cricket South Africa sent out on Tuesday.

“AB de Villiers is struggling with lower back stiffness and has been withdrawn from the three-day warm-up match [against the Zimbabweans in Paarl starting on Wednesday] as a precaution‚” South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as saying.

“He is‚ however‚ available for selection for the Test match against Zimbabwe.”

The problem is De Villiers has played only one first-class match in almost two years: he scored five and 32 for the Titans against the Warriors in Benoni in October.

Good thing‚ then‚ that the Test against Zimbabwe will serve as a warm-up for the tougher assignments against India and Australia to come.

Dale Steyn is also back in the test mix after recovering from breaking a shoulder and tearing three major muscles in November last year.

So is Vernon Philander‚ who struggled with injuries on the winter tour to England and was bitten on the hand by his own dogs last month.

Morne Morkel has recovered from the side strain that struck him in October and has retained his place.

Wayne Parnell was the only casualty from the squad named for the series against Bangladesh in September and October.

Chris Morris‚ who is not in the Test squad‚ has been withdrawn from the Paarl match because of a groin strain.

South Africa Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain)‚ Hashim Amla‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ AB de Villiers‚ Dean Elgar‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Aiden Markram‚ Morne Morkel‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Vernon Philander‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Dale Steyn.

READ MORE:

Ashes whitewash now the mission for pressure-free Australia

Victorious Australia will head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test against England brimming with confidence after reclaiming the Ashes in Perth and ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Procter plays it straight in belated book

Mike Procter played the last of his 401 first-class matches — and scored the last two of his 21 936 runs and claimed the last three of his 1 417 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mark Boucher vindicated in domestic T20 final

Chris Morris was colourful in his description of his warm-up but things soon clicked as he set about recording the best ever figures in a domestic ...
Sport
2 days ago

'This is one of the great teams of all time in South Africa': Morgan

Dolphins coach Grant Morgan grinned wryly before bestowing one of the biggest compliments on the Titans after his team’s seven wicket humiliation in ...
Sport
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy is a legend‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe won't have to deal with De Villiers just‚ but Steyn's still there Cricket
  3. The Titans will be the team to beat in the Momentum One Day Cup‚ says Cook Cricket
  4. Irene Country Club confirmed as venue for SA's Davis Cup tie  Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race

Related articles

  1. Great anticipation as AB returns in whites Sport
  2. England's Ashes turning to dust at Waca Sport
  3. Cricket's greats' kids come into bloom in World Cup Sport
  4. Dolphins not in the same league as Titans Sport
  5. India's spinners maybe not as good as figures look Sport
  6. Dolphins drown visiting Cobras in T20GL mess Sport
  7. Titans beat Dolphins by seven wickets to clinch the RAM SLAM T20 Cricket
  8. Smith, Marsh put England to the sword at Waca Cricket
  9. Titans cannot field Steyn in T20 final against Dolphins Cricket
  10. Steve Smith holds firm as Australia rein in England Cricket
X