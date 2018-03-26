It's dark in Tim Paine's alley

If he didn’t know it already Tim Paine discovered at the weekend that life isn’t fair.

He crossed the boundary at Newlands on Saturday morning as the wicketkeeper of an Australia team who were the sporting pride of their nation.

By the time he stepped back across the ropes at stumps he was a member of a gang of ball-tampering cheats who the target furious abuse being heaved from thousands of kilometres and several time zones away.

By Sunday morning he was the captain of that cursed team.

By the evening of Sunday‚ bloody Sunday he was explaining to the gathered press the how and why of his sorry bunch of shellshocked‚ ball-tampering cheats managing to lose all 10 wickets for 57 runs in 19.4 overs and 99 minutes to South Africa‚ who won the third test by 322 runs with a day to spare.