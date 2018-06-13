Why Shaun von Berg gave up hope of ever representing the Proteas

Shaun von Berg had given up hope of ever representing his country until he was called up to the Proteas’ squad for the outgoing tour of Sri Lanka.

The 31-year old Titans leg-spinner‚ who will be on the plane to the sub-continent as one of the three spinners in coach Ottis Gibson’s squad next month‚ said the unexpected selection is a realisation of a school boy’s dream.

“At one stage‚ I didn’t think it was going to happen when I broke my finger about three years ago‚” he said.

“I was basically out of action for the entire season and it was not looking too good.

"But I managed to come back stronger and kept on performing.