SA without Du Plessis for rest of Sri Lanka tour

Quinton de Kock’s captaincy career could gather momentum on the back of the news that Faf du Plessis will soon be on his way home from Sri Lanka.

“Faf sustained an injury to one of the rotator cuff tendons in his right shoulder and will unfortunately be unavailable for the rest of the tour‚” a Cricket South Africa release quoted team manager Mohammed Moosajee as saying.

“He will need a rehabilitation period of up to six weeks to make a full recovery.”

Du Plessis left the field having crashed to earth heavily after trying to take a catch during the 10th over of Sri Lanka’s reply in the third one-day international in Kandy on Sunday.

Surprisingly‚ given the presence on the field of Hashim Amla and JP Duminy‚ who have led South Africa in the past‚ De Kock took over the leadership — and made several good decisions in guiding his team to victory by 78 runs and with that an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

De Kock’s only previous captaincy experience is in nine limited overs games for South Africa’s under-19 team in a triangular tournament in Cape Town in January 2012.

His side won five and lost four of the matches they played against Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

But De Kock’s retention as captain for the last two ODIs and the one-off T20 is not assured.

“The selectors will name the stand-in captain for the remainder of the ODI series and one-off T20I on Tuesday‚” the release said.