Pakistan build second innings lead of 58 at tea of the second day of the Boxing Day Test

Pakistan had constructed a second innings lead of 58 when tea of the second day of the Boxing Day Test was called in Centurion on Thursday.

Shining brightly for the visitors was Imam-ul-Haq‚ the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq‚ who was unbeaten on 57 off 92 and he was standing with Shan Masood who contributed 22 off 38 balls.

Their partnership stood at 56 off 90.

Pakistan will resume for the third and final session of the day on 100/1 after 28 overs with the hope that half centurion Ul-Haq and Masood will continue pilling on the runs to build a big score for South Africa to chase.