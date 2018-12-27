Cricket

Pakistan build second innings lead of 58 at tea of the second day of the Boxing Day Test

27 December 2018 - 15:11 By Mahlatse Mphahlele At SuperSport Park
Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors in SA's first innings with four wickets.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Pakistan had constructed a second innings lead of 58 when tea of the second day of the Boxing Day Test was called in Centurion on Thursday.

Shining brightly for the visitors was Imam-ul-Haq‚ the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq‚ who was unbeaten on 57 off 92 and he was standing with Shan Masood who contributed 22 off 38 balls.

Their partnership stood at 56 off 90.

Pakistan will resume for the third and final session of the day on 100/1 after 28 overs with the hope that half centurion Ul-Haq and Masood will continue pilling on the runs to build a big score for South Africa to chase.

Ul-Haq rode his luck as he was dropped on 15 runs earlier on by the normally reliable Hashim Amla in the slip cordon and the Proteas may live to regret that moment if the Pakistani opener proves to be the difference in the next day or so of this match.

Pakistan started their second innings with a deficit of 42 runs after they bowled out South Africa for 223 but the performance of Ul-Haq and Massod will give them confidence with the critical third session on the way.

Pakistan started brightly but Fakhar Zaman’s innings came to an end when he was caught by Kagiso Rabada at fine leg from the bowling of Duanne Olivier who continued where he left off on Wednesday with ball in hand.

Olivier registered his seventh wicket of the match but his bowling partners Rabada‚ Dale Steyn and spinner Keshav Maharaj could not find inroads.

