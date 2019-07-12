Rebuilding South Africa’s team successfully in the wake of their dismal men’s World Cup campaign will require the game to take a hard look at itself from top to bottom.

Faf du Plessis’ side lost five of their seven completed games at the tournament and were the first of the ten competing teams to be eliminated from the running for a place in the semi-finals.

But that’s only the visible 10 percent of the iceberg that needs to be fully appreciated to stop South Africa’s ship from sinking‚ cricket in the country is veering towards a possible crisis on and off the field.

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) coffers are steadily emptying with little sign of being refilled by sponsors who are under pressure in South Africa’s faltering economy.

And who choose not to involve themselves with administrators who would seem intent on alienating players who have launched legal action against CSA over a plan to radically restructure the domestic system.

“I have seen enough team environments where there are elements‚ all the way from the owner or board level‚ down to management‚ coaches and even players‚ where either the wrong people‚ people with misplaced intentions or even incompetence are able to undermine the team or campaign‚” Paddy Upton said.