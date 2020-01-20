SA crash to an embarrassing innings and 53 runs defeat at the hands of England

SA’s tail displayed some fight on the final morning but the hosts still ended up crashing to an embarrassing innings and 53 runs defeat at the hands of England in the third Test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

The visitors needed most of the morning session to take the final four wickets they needed to dismiss the hosts for 237 and go 2-1 up in the series with the final Test in Johannesburg starting on Friday.

Keshav Maharaj slapped an entertaining 71 that included 10 fours and three sixes in a brave 99-run partnership with Dane Paterson (39 not out) for the last wicket.

Maharaj also took England captain Joe Root‚ who finished with four wickets‚ for an incredible 28 in one over to equal the most runs ever conceded in six balls of Test cricket.