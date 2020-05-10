Cricket

The Central Gauteng Lions elect a new board at their annual general meeting

10 May 2020 - 11:33 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
In his speech as outgoing president of Central Gauteng Lions (CGL), Jack Madiseng (R) urged the new leadership to “incorporate Judge Ngoepe’s findings."
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) elected a new board at Saturday’s annual general meeting but deferred the election of a new president to replace Jack Madiseng and a new chairperson.

The CGL’s new board now consists of Ebrahim Lambat‚ Lucky Lesele‚ Mark Patterson‚ Lunga Kupiso‚ Earl Glennistor‚ Yasin Manack and Anne Vilas.

The members also appointed three alternate directors in Dean Laing‚ Koketso Nthimbane and Mike Sacher.

The board will decide on the presidency in due course.

The racial composition of the CGL board has been a thorny issue with a section of Gauteng clubs not happy with the “three-two-two” voting split along racial lines as per the Langa Report of 2010.

With the end of the transitional period of the Langa Report where the clubs voted with their interest groups‚ the clubs had to agree on the make-up of the board to majority black if the transformation goals of the report were not met as per the Judge Bernard Ngoepe Report.

The clubs didn’t agree to that and instead wanted the “two-two-two-one” split.

The 75 percent needed for these motions was not achieved‚ which was also the case for the “three-two-two” split‚ from where the voting for the board positions was open to voting.

From an independent board member perspective‚ CGL received over 130 nominations which have been shortlisted to 16.

While no time frames have been attached‚ the five who are required to complete the board will be voted in and be ratified by the member’s council.

