Top-ranked Test bowler Cummins pleads to be able to carry on shining and swinging

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins believes Test cricket will be much the poorer if using spit and sweat to help shine the ball is banned without some form of replacement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball, altering the aerodynamics in an attempt to generate movement in the air as it flies towards the batsman.

The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS)'s protocols for the return of sport in the country, however, specifically rules out the practice because of the danger of transmitting Covid-19 disease.

Cummins, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, thinks that such a radical change to the longest form of game would be unacceptable.