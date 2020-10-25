More resignations are expected at Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the member’s council also resolved to have the independent board members removed.

TimesLIVE understands that the member’s council resolved on Sunday that the independent board directors are not going to be part of the interim structure that will be required to provide governance oversight during the transitional period.

The member’s council has apparently indemnified board members against any liabilities that could arise from the mass resignations.

Dheven Dharmalingam has already tendered his resignation following his offer to step aside on Friday‚ which means Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw‚ Marius Schoeman and Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile are also going to be expected to hand in their resignations.

How the looming resignations of the remaining three will affect CSA’s interim governance structure remains to be seen as the independent board members were going to be part of the interim governance structure that was going to take CSA forward.

Northern Cape Cricket president Rihan Richards‚ who has also been appointed as the member’s council acting president‚ confirmed the member’s council’s resolution‚ while adding that they will respond to the minister as soon as possible before Tuesday’s deadline.

“The member’s council requested all the directors on the board‚ including the independents‚ to resign from the board. As you would know‚ one has resigned and we’re operating on a tight schedule‚ so I wouldn’t want to speculate.

"There aren’t any timeframes‚ but the member’s council will respond to the minister. Our deadline is Tuesday at 5pm‚ but we’ll respond much earlier than that‚” Richards said.

This development follows Sunday morning's resignation of five non-independent board members in acting president Beresford Willams‚ Tebogo Siko (Northerns)‚ Donovan May (Eastern Province)‚ John Mogodi (Limpopo Cricket) and Angelo Carolissen (Boland).

Free State’s Zola Thamae was yet to submit her resignation at the time of publication while Williams is the only one of the quintet who has also resigned from the member’s council.

TimesLIVE was made aware that Thamae has been dealing with a family bereavement and hasn’t been able to attend to board matters.