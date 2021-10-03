'We back our chances,' says captain Bavuma as Proteas fly out to the World Cup

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma says the team is in a good space and stands a good chance of success at the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup later this month.

The South Africans are in a tricky group that includes champions West Indies, Australia, and two yet to be determined qualifiers at the tournament to be staged in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Bavuma briefed the media on Sunday before the Proteas flew to Dubai where they will set up camp and fine tune for the World Cup.

“It is obviously a tough group that we are in but I don’t think we would have wanted it any differently,” said the 31-year-old from the Langa township outside Cape Town.

While the Proteas are best known for their heartbreaking losses in World Cup tournaments, as happened in the 2011 quarterfinal and the 2015 semis, and two years ago in 2019 when they crashed out in the pool stages, Bavuma believes his team is cut from a different cloth.