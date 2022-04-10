After brisk start from Elgar and Erwee Proteas edging ahead in Gqeberha

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Keegan Petersen on the brink of tea to leave the Proteas on 84 for two with a lead of 320 runs on day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha.

This was after SA broke through Bangladesh's stubbornness to wrap up their tail for 217, 236 short of the Proteas' first innings 453.

Batting again, SA openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee got their side off to a fast start in their second 50-run stand of the match, moving the score to 60.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam added two more wickets to his first innings six-for, removing Elgar for 26 before sending Petersen back to the dressing room, out LBW and confirmed by Hawkeye for 14 on the stroke of tea.

Earlier, Proteas spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj wasted no time cleaning up the Bangladesh tail, taking the final three wickets for just seven runs in 17 minutes after lunch.

Harmer added two more wickets to his tally, having Taijul Islam (5 off 14) and Ebadot Hossain (0 off 2) caught by Lizaad Williams either side of Maharaj’s dismissal of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored 11 off 36 deliveries.

Harmer and Wiaan Mulder ended with figures of 3-39 and 3-25 respectively, while Olivier and Maharaj claimed two wickets apiece.

