‘I won’t testify at Boucher hearing, I spoke my truth,’ says Paul Adams

Paul Adams will not testify at former teammate Mark Boucher’s disciplinary hearing, which starts from May 16, the ex-Proteas spinner has said.

Adams testified at Cricket SA’s (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings last year that he was referred to as “brown shit” in a song sung during Proteas' fines meetings.

Adams, who has not spoken publicly about his testimony, released a statement on Sunday.

“There has recently been media attention about my presentation to the SJN last year. I am releasing this statement to set the record straight as I have not spoken about the matter to the public or media since,” Adams said.

“The purpose of the SJN was for players or coaches and others involved with CSA to have a platform to honestly speak out about their experiences over the years.”

The ex-Protea said he went to the SJN “with no malice but with good intentions so that present and future players irrespective of race” would not have to go through what he and other players experienced.