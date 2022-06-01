×

Cricket

Cricketer Mondli Khumalo who was attacked in UK ‘doing better’

01 June 2022 - 15:49 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mondli Khumalo during the CSA Division 2 Four-Day Series match between Mpumalanga Rhinos and Tuskers at Uplands College on February 19 2022 in White River.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union has provided an update on fast bowler Mondli Khumalo, who is fighting for his life in a hospital in England.

Khumalo, 20, has been in an induced coma at Southmead Hospital in Bristol since he was attacked and assaulted at a taxi rank in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Umlazi-born player, who had been turning out for North Petherton Cricket Club on a short term contract in the SA domestic off-season, has had three operations in three days.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union CEO Jason Sathiaseelan told TimesLIVE on Wednesday doctors said after the third operation on Tuesday Khumalo had been doing better than expected.

“He had to go through another surgery and according to the doctors it was also a success. They were very happy with his progress and I think that’s a positive.

“The doctors said later today [Wednesday] they are going to try to take him off the machines and see if he is able to breathe on his own.”

Sathiaseelan said the SA government had helped fast-track the process of getting Khumalo’s mother Sibongile Ncane Khumalo and an uncle to the UK.

“I’ve received information that the passports for Mondli’s mother and his uncle have been couriered to us and I think they will be on their way to the UK on Friday or Saturday.”

According to reports in the UK, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

Khumalo is one of SA's promising cricket talents. He represented the country at the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in SA.

TimesLIVE

