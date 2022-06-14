×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

India thrash woeful Proteas to keep T20 series alive

14 June 2022 - 19:26
The Proteas bowlers fought their way back into the innings after a fast start by the Indian openers with Dwaine Pretorius (right) snagging 2-29 as the hosts posted 179-5.
The Proteas bowlers fought their way back into the innings after a fast start by the Indian openers with Dwaine Pretorius (right) snagging 2-29 as the hosts posted 179-5.
Image: Cricket SA/Twitter

India clawed their way back into the T20 series with a 48-run thrashing of SA in the third of five matches at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday night.

India went 2-0 down with successive defats in Delhi and Cuttack but responded emphatically to beat the woeful Proteas and keep the series alive at 2-1.

So poor were SA with the bat that six batters failed to score past the 10-run mark and the highest scorers were Heinrich Klaasen (29), Reeza Hendricks (23), Wayne Parnell (22) and Dwaine Pretorius (20).

SA approach the last two matches in Rajkot and Bengaluru on Friday and Sunday with everything to play for but most importantly facing an India with their tails up after a victory where they impressed in all departments.

Klaasen smashes 81 in Cuttack as Proteas take 2-0 lead against India

Heinrich Klaasen capitalised on his chance selection to smash 81 off 46 balls as SA beat India by four wickets in the second T20 International in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first. India’s opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Ishan Kishan (54) put the home side on the path to victory with an innings-setting partnership of 97 off 60.

The other notable contributor to the scoreboard was Hardik Pandya with an unbeaten 31 while Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel failed to cover themselves in glory with a combined 31 runs.

For the Proteas, Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers with the scalp of Kishan and Pant while Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj as they restricted India to 179.

The target proved too much for SA who were bowled out for 131 with Harshal Patel claiming four wickets, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal with three.

The other destroyers with ball in hand for India were Axar Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who ended their shifts with one scalp apiece as the Proteas were brought down to earth.

READ MORE

India wary of Miller as Proteas batter carries red-hot IPL form into series

India opener Ishan Kishan says they will have to come up with a plan to tame David Miller in their Twenty20 series as the explosive SA batsman ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell bracing himself for different conditions in 2nd T20

Assessing and adapting to different conditions is the name of the game for the Proteas in this five-match T20 series against India which is being ...
Sport
3 days ago

WATCH | ‘Cricket ground WWE’ — Video of fan brawl during SA vs India T20 goes viral

The clash was apparently about a flag.
Sport
7 hours ago

Winning the T20 series in India is first prize for Parnell

Assessing and adapting to different conditions is the name of the game for the Proteas in this five-match T20 series against India which is being ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly Soccer
  2. WATCH | Chiefs pay tribute to Parker, Manyama and other released players Soccer
  3. Percy Tau cuts a lonely figure at Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane’s departure Soccer
  4. Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale confirms local, international interest Soccer
  5. Ria Ledwaba’s region and province ‘backing Jordaan in Safa election’ Soccer

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...