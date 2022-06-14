India thrash woeful Proteas to keep T20 series alive

India clawed their way back into the T20 series with a 48-run thrashing of SA in the third of five matches at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday night.

India went 2-0 down with successive defats in Delhi and Cuttack but responded emphatically to beat the woeful Proteas and keep the series alive at 2-1.

So poor were SA with the bat that six batters failed to score past the 10-run mark and the highest scorers were Heinrich Klaasen (29), Reeza Hendricks (23), Wayne Parnell (22) and Dwaine Pretorius (20).

SA approach the last two matches in Rajkot and Bengaluru on Friday and Sunday with everything to play for but most importantly facing an India with their tails up after a victory where they impressed in all departments.