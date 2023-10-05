Wicket wizards: Five bowlers to watch at the 2023 World Cup

The 2023 Cricket World Cup in India starts on Thursday with England taking on New Zealand in Ahmadabad.

Here are five bowlers to watch at the World Cup in India:

ADAM ZAMPA (AUSTRALIA)

Adam Zampa will be the only specialist spinner in the Australia squad for the World Cup. He has taken 45 wickets in the 50-over format since the beginning of 2022, and played a key role for Australia in their ODI series victory over India in March.

While he equalled an unwanted record by bowling the joint-most expensive spell by an Australian in an ODI defeat to South Africa last month, the 31-year-old recovered well, picking up six wickets in his last three matches in the build-up to the World Cup.