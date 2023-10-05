Cricket

Wicket wizards: Five bowlers to watch at the 2023 World Cup

05 October 2023 - 11:11 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Australia's spin king Adam Zampa.
Australia's spin king Adam Zampa.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The 2023 Cricket World Cup in India starts on Thursday with England taking on New Zealand in Ahmadabad.

Here are five bowlers to watch at the World Cup in India:

ADAM ZAMPA (AUSTRALIA)

Adam Zampa will be the only specialist spinner in the Australia squad for the World Cup. He has taken 45 wickets in the 50-over format since the beginning of 2022, and played a key role for Australia in their ODI series victory over India in March.

While he equalled an unwanted record by bowling the joint-most expensive spell by an Australian in an ODI defeat to South Africa last month, the 31-year-old recovered well, picking up six wickets in his last three matches in the build-up to the World Cup.

Brendan Julian and Damien Fleming analyse the similarities in action between Shane Warne and young NSW leg-spinner Adam Zampa in the 2012/13 Big Bash League. - Fox Sports Australia.

MARK WOOD (ENGLAND)

Mark Wood's lethal pace made him an integral part of England World Cup-winning side in 2019, taking 18 wickets in the tournament, but injuries have limited him to just eight ODI matches since 2020.

However, he has been in great touch in Test cricket this year with 14 wickets in three matches and if he can translate that form into the 50-overs format he could once again prove to be a crucial asset for England.

SHAHEEN AFRIDI (PAKISTAN)

After aggravating a knee injury during last year's Twenty20 World Cup final in Australia, Shaheen Afridi did not play white-ball cricket for Pakistan for several months, only returning to the squad in April.

Since his return, he has taken 24 wickets in 12 matches, including a devastating four-wicket haul in a Group A clash against India at the Asia Cup in which the 23-year-old dismissed both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India's Kuldeep Yadav.
India's Kuldeep Yadav.
Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

KULDEEP YADAV (INDIA)

While India's bowling attack has no shortage of weapons, Kuldeep Yadav could prove to be the difference for the hosts with the wrist-spinner having taken 33 wickets in the 50-overs format this year.

The 28-year-old's miserly bowling can put heavy pressure on batters to score, allowing other bowlers to pick up wickets.

He was named Player of the Series at the Asia Cup, boasting an economy of 3.61 and an average of 11.44, even though four other bowlers took more wickets than his haul of nine for the tournament.

MATHEESHA PATHIRANA (SRI LANKA)

Matheesha Pathirana has enjoyed a breakout year since making his ODI debut for Sri Lanka in June, taking 15 wickets in 10 matches.

The 20-year-old, who has modelled his round-arm action on compatriot Lasith Malinga but with an even lower release point, took 11 wickets at the Asia Cup to top the charts for the tournament.

He is also accustomed to playing in India, taking 19 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings in their title-winning campaign in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Reuters

READ MORE

Master blasters: Five batters to watch at the 2023 World Cup

Five batters to watch at the World Cup in India.
Sport
1 hour ago

SABC, MultiChoice fail to reach agreement on Cricket World Cup

The majority of South Africans risk missing the Cricket World Cup after the SABC and satellite channel Multichoice failed to reach a sublicensing ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bavuma must be wide-awake to pitfalls for Proteas at start of World Cup

South Africa have been here before to start a Cricket World Cup. No, not the same old questions about choking — which Temba Bavuma will face later ...
Sport
20 hours ago

A ‘good team’ flying under the radar — maybe this time Proteas will shine at World Cup

Robin Peterson says the Proteas had enough experience of how to play in India to win the World Cup
Sport
13 hours ago

Batsmen shine as Australia edge Pakistan in World Cup warm-up

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam scored a breezy 90 against Australia while Iftikhar Ahmed sparkled at the top of the order with an 83 but the 1992 world ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stokes doubtful for England’s World Cup opener, Brook may debut

The universe seems to be conspiring to fulfill Harry Brook's World Cup dreams and the 24-year-old is likely to make his tournament debut replacing ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Classy Australia look to find form at World Cup

Though history has taught cricket fans never to write off Australia at a World Cup, sceptics of their chances of winning the trophy for a sixth time ...
Sport
15 hours ago

India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup

India's success off the field has not been matched by their performances on it at World Cups over the last decade but with a near-perfect build-up, ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Wicket wizards: Five bowlers to watch at the 2023 World Cup Cricket
  2. Jacks of both trades: Five all-rounders to watch at the World Cup Cricket
  3. Master blasters: Five batters to watch at the 2023 World Cup Cricket
  4. Stony-faced Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki battles for right answers Sport
  5. A ‘good team’ flying under the radar — maybe this time Proteas will shine at ... Sport

Latest Videos

'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban