Australia announce team to face the Springboks in Bloemfontein

A trio of first-time starters headline the Australian team announced on Thursday for this weekend’s clash against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Coach Michael Cheika has given starts to lock Izack Rodda‚ wing Marika Koroibete and flank Jack Dempsey‚ while substitute forward Lukhan Tui could make his Test debut from the substitutes’ bench.

Should Tui make it onto the field he will become the 11th debutant for the evolving Wallabies team this season.

Cheika‚ as has become his wont‚ has named nine players on his bench but will omit one before kick-off.

Cheika explained some of his selections.

“Izack (Rodda) is young‚ he is eager and I want to give them these experiences so they can learn‚" he said.

"I don’t think there is any risk there because he has come off the bench and played well in two big games and I can't see why starting is any different.

"It’s a step along the way.

“It's a good opportunity for Jack (Dempsey) too and a good time now.

"He has had a couple of games off the bench and contributed well.

"It's a good chance for him to start.

"It'll be a fast track.

“Realistically‚ Ned (Hanigan) should never had to play seven games in a row from his debut when he wasn't even playing Super Rugby at the start of the year.

"We could have given him a chance‚ taken him out‚ give him another chance and let him build. But he has done so well.

"It's a different challenge for him this week.”

Flyhalf and vice captain Bernard Foley will run out for his 50th caps.

Foley is likely to crack the 500-point mark in Test rugby having already racked up 499 points.

While the Wallabies will have their work cut out up front they possess a potent backline.

Fullback Israel Folau and the centre combination consisting of the hard running Tevita Kuridrani and the in-form Kurtley Beale hold real threat for the Springboks.

Victory for the Wallabies will see them leapfrog the Springboks into second place on the Rugby Championship points table.

Saturday’s Test will be the Wallabies first Test in Bloemfontein since 2010.

On that occasion they recorded their first win at altitude in South Africa‚ winning 41-39.

Wallabies team to play the Springboks:

Israel Folau; Marika Koroibete‚ Tevita Kuridrani‚ Kurtley Beale‚ Reece Hodge; Bernard Foley‚ Will Genia; Sean McMahon‚ Michael Hooper (captain) Jack Dempsey; Adam Coleman‚ Izack Rodda; Sekope Kepu‚ Tatafu Polota-Nau‚ Scott Sio.

Substitutes:

Stephen Moore‚ Tom Robertson‚ Allan Alaalatoa‚ Rob Simmons‚ Ned Hanigan‚ Lukhan Tui; Nick Phipps‚ Samu Kerevi‚ Henry Speight

- TimesLIVE