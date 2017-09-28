Rugby

Australia announce team to face the Springboks in Bloemfontein

28 September 2017 - 12:15 By Liam Del Carme
Players react as the final whistle blows with the match resulting in a draw during The Rugby Championship match between the Australian Wallabies and the South Africa Springboks at nib Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Perth, Australia.
Players react as the final whistle blows with the match resulting in a draw during The Rugby Championship match between the Australian Wallabies and the South Africa Springboks at nib Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Perth, Australia.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

A trio of first-time starters headline the Australian team announced on Thursday for this weekend’s clash against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Coach Michael Cheika has given starts to lock Izack Rodda‚ wing Marika Koroibete and flank Jack Dempsey‚ while substitute forward Lukhan Tui could make his Test debut from the substitutes’ bench.

Should Tui make it onto the field he will become the 11th debutant for the evolving Wallabies team this season.

Cheika‚ as has become his wont‚ has named nine players on his bench but will omit one before kick-off.

Cheika explained some of his selections.

“Izack (Rodda) is young‚ he is eager and I want to give them these experiences so they can learn‚" he said.

"I don’t think there is any risk there because he has come off the bench and played well in two big games and I can't see why starting is any different.

"It’s a step along the way.

“It's a good opportunity for Jack (Dempsey) too and a good time now.

"He has had a couple of games off the bench and contributed well.

"It's a good chance for him to start.

"It'll be a fast track.

“Realistically‚ Ned (Hanigan) should never had to play seven games in a row from his debut when he wasn't even playing Super Rugby at the start of the year.

"We could have given him a chance‚ taken him out‚ give him another chance and let him build. But he has done so well.

"It's a different challenge for him this week.”

Flyhalf and vice captain Bernard Foley will run out for his 50th caps.

Foley is likely to crack the 500-point mark in Test rugby having already racked up 499 points.

While the Wallabies will have their work cut out up front they possess a potent backline.

Fullback Israel Folau and the centre combination consisting of the hard running Tevita Kuridrani and the in-form Kurtley Beale hold real threat for the Springboks.

Victory for the Wallabies will see them leapfrog the Springboks into second place on the Rugby Championship points table.

Saturday’s Test will be the Wallabies first Test in Bloemfontein since 2010.

On that occasion they recorded their first win at altitude in South Africa‚ winning 41-39.

Wallabies team to play the Springboks:

Israel Folau; Marika Koroibete‚ Tevita Kuridrani‚ Kurtley Beale‚ Reece Hodge; Bernard Foley‚ Will Genia; Sean McMahon‚ Michael Hooper (captain) Jack Dempsey; Adam Coleman‚ Izack Rodda; Sekope Kepu‚ Tatafu Polota-Nau‚ Scott Sio.

Substitutes:

Stephen Moore‚ Tom Robertson‚ Allan Alaalatoa‚ Rob Simmons‚ Ned Hanigan‚ Lukhan Tui; Nick Phipps‚ Samu Kerevi‚ Henry Speight

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

All we can do now is wait until RWC 2023 bid is named‚ says Nxesi

Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi says they have done everything in their powers to convince the powers that be at World Rugby that South Africa are ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Beware of the Springboks scrum‚ says Australian tighthead prop Kepu

Experienced Australian tighthead prop Sekope Kepu says the Springbok scrum is still a potent weapon and the South Africans aren't missing the injured ...
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH | Five reasons why Boks should be confident of beating the Aussies in Bloemfontein

The Wallabies have made five visits to the Highveld over the past nine years and Saturday's clash against the Springboks in Bloemfontein will be ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ross Cronje keen to help the Boks get back on track

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje rightly doesn’t consider himself fortunate to have missed the Boks’ last outing even though it ended in a record defeat‚ but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Allister Coetzee makes three changes to Springboks squad to face Australia Rugby
  2. SuperSport 'walked out' of meeting with GLT20 rights floggers Cricket
  3. Cricket SA confirm parting of ways with chief executive Haroon Lorgat Cricket
  4. Chiefs coach Komphela assessing Cameroon international striker Soccer
  5. LUNCH | Aiden Markram impresses on his Test debut in Potchefstroom Cricket

Latest Videos

The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
Thief sets social media alight with his underpants

Related articles

  1. All we can do now is wait until RWC 2023 bid is named‚ says Nxesi Rugby
  2. Beware the Springbok scrum‚ says Australian tighthead prop Kepu Rugby
  3. WATCH | Five reasons why Boks should be confident of beating the Aussies in ... Rugby
  4. Ross Cronje keen to help the Boks get back on track Rugby
  5. Mixed messages continue to emerge from the Springboks camp Rugby
  6. Aussies to pay for heavy Bok defeat Rugby
  7. Boks will improve as a result of All Blacks experience‚ says Smith Rugby
X