Scrumhalf Ross Cronje rightly doesn’t consider himself fortunate to have missed the Boks’ last outing even though it ended in a record defeat‚ but given what happened‚ his reputation is untarnished.

The All Blacks dished out a rugby lesson on their way to a 57-0 win in Albany while Cronje was sidelined with a stomach virus.

There were few parts of the Bok game that worked that day and scrumhalf was certainly not one of them.

Francois Hougaard‚ who started in the No 9 jersey‚ has subsequently been axed and Cronje is set to resume his starting berth against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein this week.

The Boks haven’t lost when Cronje has played‚ with five wins and a draw since he made his Test debut against France in June.

His combination with flyhalf Elton Jantjies is well honed and Cronje also possesses a smart tactical kicking game.

“Firstly I would have loved to have played against New Zealand because I enjoy big games and a challenge‚” Cronje said

“Secondly‚ I don’t feel there is more pressure on me in this game because it’s not an individual sport‚ it’s a team sport and a lot of the guys around me will make my life easier.

“I’m excited to be back in the mix for the match against Australia. I’m more hungry now than ever to show South Africans what we can do as a team.

“Playing the Wallabies is a different ball game to New Zealand. They play differently and we have to focus on what we need to do to beat them.

"They have improved throughout the campaign but we are confident and excited about the challenge this week.”

While Cronje is not in the same league as Fourie du Preez or Aaron Smith‚ he has the ability to bring order where there is chaos with an unflappable demeanour and the ability to make good decisions.

Cronje’s presence also seems to add serenity to players around him because he often makes good decisions about play direction‚ width and whether to keep the ball in hand or look for field position.

“You have to practice that [crisp service] every day‚ and if you’re not working at something‚ you’re not going to get better and other guys will catch up to you‚” Cronje said.

“I’ve focused a lot on that‚ especially over the past couple of years.

“If the team is getting quick ball from the base‚ it gives your backline a lot more time to make the right decisions.

"If I’m doing my job properly to give Elton or Handré Pollard enough time to make the right decisions‚ it makes everyone’s lives a lot easier.”

- TimesLIVE