Rugby

Ross Cronje keen to help the Boks get back on track

27 September 2017 - 14:00 By Craig Ray
Ross Cronje of the Springbok Team during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Ross Cronje of the Springbok Team during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje rightly doesn’t consider himself fortunate to have missed the Boks’ last outing even though it ended in a record defeat‚ but given what happened‚ his reputation is untarnished.

The All Blacks dished out a rugby lesson on their way to a 57-0 win in Albany while Cronje was sidelined with a stomach virus.

There were few parts of the Bok game that worked that day and scrumhalf was certainly not one of them.

Francois Hougaard‚ who started in the No 9 jersey‚ has subsequently been axed and Cronje is set to resume his starting berth against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein this week.

The Boks haven’t lost when Cronje has played‚ with five wins and a draw since he made his Test debut against France in June.

His combination with flyhalf Elton Jantjies is well honed and Cronje also possesses a smart tactical kicking game.

“Firstly I would have loved to have played against New Zealand because I enjoy big games and a challenge‚” Cronje said

“Secondly‚ I don’t feel there is more pressure on me in this game because it’s not an individual sport‚ it’s a team sport and a lot of the guys around me will make my life easier.

“I’m excited to be back in the mix for the match against Australia. I’m more hungry now than ever to show South Africans what we can do as a team.

“Playing the Wallabies is a different ball game to New Zealand. They play differently and we have to focus on what we need to do to beat them.

"They have improved throughout the campaign but we are confident and excited about the challenge this week.”

While Cronje is not in the same league as Fourie du Preez or Aaron Smith‚ he has the ability to bring order where there is chaos with an unflappable demeanour and the ability to make good decisions.

Cronje’s presence also seems to add serenity to players around him because he often makes good decisions about play direction‚ width and whether to keep the ball in hand or look for field position.

“You have to practice that [crisp service] every day‚ and if you’re not working at something‚ you’re not going to get better and other guys will catch up to you‚” Cronje said.

“I’ve focused a lot on that‚ especially over the past couple of years.

“If the team is getting quick ball from the base‚ it gives your backline a lot more time to make the right decisions.

"If I’m doing my job properly to give Elton or Handré Pollard enough time to make the right decisions‚ it makes everyone’s lives a lot easier.”

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Why Sharks coach is so guarded against any inflated sense of self

With nine straight wins under their belt‚ you'd think that the Sharks have developed an air of invincibility in this season’s Currie Cup.
Sport
3 hours ago

Serious rope work: tug-of-war pulls its weight against other team sports

Tug-of-war is one of the oldest sports in the world, one that's been played for thousands of years. Artwork in a 4,000-year-old tomb in Sakkara, ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Mixed messages continue to emerge from the Springboks camp

Mixed messages continued to emanate from the Springbok camp when assistant coach Franco Smith made an impassioned defence of the team’s back three ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Aussies to pay for heavy Bok defeat

The Springboks want to use their massive defeat to the All Blacks positively for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with Australia and save the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jordaan shoots down talk of SA stepping in as emergency CHAN-2018 hosts Soccer
  2. Forget all the noise outside‚ Proteas captain Du Plessis tells Markram Cricket
  3. Benni McCarthy ready to take selection gamble in Cape Town derby Soccer
  4. WATCH | Five reasons why Boks should be confident of beating the Aussies in ... Rugby
  5. Face of LA2028 braced for brave new world Sport

Latest Videos

"I'll fix the mess" of North Korea: Trump
#CosatuStrike marchers: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa

Related articles

  1. Why Sharks coach is so guarded against any inflated sense of self Rugby
  2. Serious rope work: tug-of-war pulls its weight against other team sports Sport
  3. Mixed messages continue to emerge from the Springboks camp Rugby
  4. Aussies to pay for heavy Bok defeat Rugby
  5. Boks will improve as a result of All Blacks experience‚ says Smith Rugby
  6. Anger as Jonah Lomu's sons front France World Cup bid Rugby
  7. Bok coach Coetzee gives up on winning the Rugby Championship Rugby
  8. SA evokes Madiba in 2023 World Cup bid Rugby
  9. Defiant Coetzee insists the shambolic defeat to the All Blacks does not define ... Rugby
  10. South Africa, Ireland and France pitch for 2023 Rugby World Cup Rugby
X