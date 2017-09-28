When the Walllabies run out to face the Springboks in Bloemfontein tomorrow‚ they fully expect the hosts to be in frenzied pursuit of atoning for their sins in New Zealand.

The Springboks lost by record 57-0 to the All Blacks in Albany‚ a fact Wallabies coach Michael Cheika believes will only galvanise Allister Coetzee's team.

"Everybody knows they are going to come back strong and hard after that game‚" he said.

"Retribution will be in the air. We have to be prepared to work really hard. It's pretty simple."

Perhaps more pertinently‚ Cheika added‚ that defeat should not define the Springboks.

"I don't think South Africa have had many issues (this year).

"They had a bit of a hiccup last week.

"Everyone was singing their praises before that. I've seen the footage.

"They've been going pretty good. I know how that game can go against you‚ that New Zealand game.

"I've seen them in fine form this year. They were unbeaten until that game.

"They had a draw with us on our own soil.

"Just like Allister said‚ you can't let that game define the team. I don't think it will.

"Even in that game there were good things that they produced. We are fully aware it is a totally new challenge. Hard work for us is going to be key."

Cheika kept stressing the need for his young team to play for each other.

In lock Izack Rodda‚ flank Jack Dempsey and wing Marika Koroibete the coach has three starting team debutants who are now part of an 11-man group to have made their debuts for the Wallabies this season.

The coach said his players need to establish a bond and a connection and to go the extra mile for each other‚ especially on the road.

He was coy about how he thought the game might unfold tactically.

"They say they've managed our attack pretty well‚" Cheika said.

"They've got a strong defence as an insurance.

"They've got great attacking players as well.

"You can set games up to be tactical‚ or very tactical‚ or just go out there and play.

"At the end of the day when the whistle blows the players take over‚ they feel how the game is.

"We don't know. There are thunderstorms predicted there‚ so we don't know what will happen in the conditions."

Irrespective what the weather holds‚ the coach was clear about the areas his team needs to improve on since their last meeting in Perth.

"We want to do better in the conquest parts of the game.

"Scrums‚ line-outs‚ we'e worked hard on that this week. Just being consistent.

"We don't have to rewrite the strategy book every week. You just need to do the things you want to do and do it until you get them right.

"We did the things we needed to do to get acclimatised.

"We have a few more things to iron out‚ like our finishers‚" said Cheika about the nine-man bench he has nominated for the occasion."

