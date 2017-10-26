Western Province coach John Dobson has signalled his attacking intent by selecting Damian Willemse at fullback for Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Sharks at King’s Park.

Willemse‚ who has played flyhalf and centre at first-class level‚ comes into the last line with Dillyn Leyds moving to left wing.

Ruhan Nel‚ who started on the left wing in last week’s semi-final win over the Golden Lions‚ moves into outside centre in place of the injured EW Viljoen.

Up front Dobson has reshuffled his pack because of injury to flank Jaco Coetzee‚ who suffered a concussion against the Lions.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe comes in as a straight replacement while Cobus Wiese returns to the starting lineup with Kobus van Dyk dropping to the bench as WP look to up their physicality for the match.

“We think the Sharks will come with a big kicking game‚ both contestable and distance and having two fullbacks on the field will be useful‚” Dobson said.

“Damian also gives us some good kicking options and it’s a case of trying to get our best players on the field for the entire match.

“We’ve also worked hard on getting Damian to come into the first receiver role‚ and Dillyn can do that too. It gives us options on attack.

“One of the big threats is the Sharks pack getting momentum on the gainline and we simply have to stop that. Cobus Wiese has some big stopping power and this is a big game for him.

“There is not doubt in my mind that he is a future Springbok but he needed to work on some aspects of his game‚ which he has gone and done.”

Dobson said that WP and flyhalf Rob du Preez wouldn’t be targeting Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch in particular‚ but that he wanted to play close to the gainline to put pressure on the Sharks’ defence.

Two weeks ago WP beat the Sharks 31-20 in Durban‚ and on that day Du Preez gave Bosch a hard time.

The WP pivot is also up against his brothers - Sharks looseforwards Dan and Jean-Luc - while father Rob is the team’s coach.

“It’s not about targeting one man‚” Dobson said.

“I don’t want Rob [Du Preez] to feel like he has to go and win the Currie Cup single handedly or have a family feud out there.

“I want a copy and paste of what he did in Durban two weeks ago.

"He took the ball flat because he played closer to the gainline‚ and I want to see that again.

“We have to stop their momentum and I have a picture of we can win the final. But I also have a picture of how we can lose.

"If we allow them momentum in contact and are under pressure then we won’t win.”

Western Province:

15 Damian Willemse‚ 14 Seabelo Senatla‚ 13 Ruhan Nel‚ 12 Huw Jones‚ 11 Dillyn Leyds‚ 10 Robert du Preez‚ 9 Dewaldt Duvenage‚ 8 Nizaam Carr‚ 7 Cobus Wiese‚ 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 5 JD Schickerling‚ 4 Chris van Zyl (captain)‚ 3 Wilco Louw‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Replacements:

16 Ramone Samuels‚ 17 Allister Vermaak‚ 18 Frans van Wyk‚ 19 Jan de Klerk‚ 20 Kobus van Dyk‚ 21 Jano Vermaak‚ 22 Werner Kok‚ 23 Dan Kriel.