Rugby

Attack coach wants a more ruthless Western Province against Sharks

24 October 2017 - 16:32 By CRAIG RAY
Werner Kok of Western Province (l) chats to backs coach Dawie Snyman during the Western Province training session at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town on 7 September 2016.
Werner Kok of Western Province (l) chats to backs coach Dawie Snyman during the Western Province training session at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town on 7 September 2016.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Western Province attack coach Dawie Snyman has impressed on the players a need to be more ruthless at making the most of their opportunities when they take on the Sharks in the Currie Cup final in Durban this weekend.

WP have struggled for consistency all season‚ and one of the reasons for that is that they haven’t made the most of some excellent chances they have carved out.

Two weeks ago‚ when they met the Sharks in the final round of pool play in Durban‚ they squandered two gilt-edged opportunities in the first half and trailed 13-3 at the break.

But after half time they were far more efficient‚ scoring four tries on their way to a 31-20 win.

“It helps a lot that we played them two weeks ago because we have done all our analysis already‚ so not much has changed‚” Snyman said.

“We learnt from the previous game‚ in terms of what we need to do‚ but it is a new game.

“The challenge they bring at home is a strong pack with a good set piece. They also showed against the Bulls that they are a tough team to stop when they get front-foot ball.

“We have created a lot of opportunities this season and haven’t always taken them‚ but we don’t see that as a negative.

“I’d rather we are creating and not taking most of them than not creating at all. The players have to be aware of what’s going on around them and if an opportunity presents itself they need to be more clinical.

“Our mistakes have not been about poor skill execution. It’s more about incorrect decision-making and not playing the space that’s available‚ but we are constantly working on it.”

The final will also bring a fair amount of pressure‚ so the players will have an added mental burden on Saturday. But Snyman doesn’t think that the final add to his team’s occasional attacking jitters.

“We are not going to make the final seem bigger than it is‚” Snyman said. “We just have to keep the guys relaxed in the build-up.

“They need to understand that in a pool match you might have four or five clear-cut chances and in a final it might only be one or two‚ so we have to be aware and take them.

“I don’t put a number on an acceptable percentage when it comes to converting chances. All we focus on is being better and working on our awareness.”

In that game two weeks ago‚ flyhalf Rob du Preez scored a great try that stemmed from a lineout and involved scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage and flank Jaco Coetzee in the build-up.

It was a training ground move that came off perfectly and an example of what being clinical looks like.

“It’s great when a training ground move like that comes off because they don’t always end up in a try‚” Snyman said.

“You spend time on those moves in training so it’s satisfying to see it work in a match situation. But even with all the practice when it’s happening in a game‚ players have to make good decisions with their running lines and timing of the pass‚ which is what happened with that try.

“That try also sums up what we are trying to do because it encompassed all aspects from skill and execution to very good decision-making.

“The All Blacks have taken loose forward skills to a new level. You see a guy like Kieran Read functioning like a back in the wider channels and making excellent decisions.

“It’s important in the modern game for loosies‚ and even some of the tight five‚ to do that and it’s something we’re constantly working on. That’s where the game is going.”

READ MORE:

Final is 'most important game of my life'‚ says Sharks prop Du Toit

Sharks prop Thomas du Toit has said that Saturday’s Currie Cup final against Western Province will be the most important game of his life.
Sport
2 hours ago

Sharks have reason to be wary of Western Province

Sharks assistant-coach Sean Everitt said an improved Western Province will ask serious questions of their ability in Saturday’s Currie Cup final at ...
Sport
5 hours ago

WP sweating on the fitness of flanker Coetzee ahead of Currie Cup final

Western Province are still sweating on the fitness of emerging openside flank Jaco Coetzee for Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Sharks in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Injury concerns for Western Province ahead of Currie Cup final

Western Province will go into next Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Sharks with a few changes after lock JD Schickerling and centre EW Viljoen ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Johnson not sure which Kaizer Chiefs will pitch up against AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Faf du Plessis injury might see him miss Zimbabwe 'Test' Cricket
  3. Attack coach wants a more ruthless Western Province against Sharks Rugby
  4. Chairman Sibiya cherishes ‘SuperSport’s biggest moment’ Soccer
  5. Final is 'most important game of my life'‚ says Sharks prop Du Toit Rugby

Latest Videos

A look at the numbers: SA’s top 5 murder provinces
Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars

Related articles

  1. Final is 'most important game of my life'‚ says Sharks prop Du Toit Rugby
  2. Sharks have reason to be wary of Western Province Rugby
  3. De Bruin looks ahead Rugby
  4. State of Jaco's brain vital for WP Rugby
  5. WP sweating on the fitness of flanker Coetzee ahead of Currie Cup final Rugby
  6. Lions coach Swys excited about depth despite Currie Cup semi-final exit Rugby
  7. Semi win leaves scars on Province Rugby
  8. Sharks coach demands more Rugby
  9. Injury concerns for Western Province ahead of Currie Cup final Rugby
  10. Swys defends tactics to change Lions front row midway through the game Rugby
  11. Bulls coach Mitchell takes positives from Currie Cup campaign Rugby
  12. Sharks coach Du Preez not getting carried away by Currie Cup home final Rugby
  13. The Springboks’ back division has struggled but help is at hand Sport
X