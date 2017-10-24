Western Province attack coach Dawie Snyman has impressed on the players a need to be more ruthless at making the most of their opportunities when they take on the Sharks in the Currie Cup final in Durban this weekend.

WP have struggled for consistency all season‚ and one of the reasons for that is that they haven’t made the most of some excellent chances they have carved out.

Two weeks ago‚ when they met the Sharks in the final round of pool play in Durban‚ they squandered two gilt-edged opportunities in the first half and trailed 13-3 at the break.

But after half time they were far more efficient‚ scoring four tries on their way to a 31-20 win.

“It helps a lot that we played them two weeks ago because we have done all our analysis already‚ so not much has changed‚” Snyman said.

“We learnt from the previous game‚ in terms of what we need to do‚ but it is a new game.

“The challenge they bring at home is a strong pack with a good set piece. They also showed against the Bulls that they are a tough team to stop when they get front-foot ball.

“We have created a lot of opportunities this season and haven’t always taken them‚ but we don’t see that as a negative.

“I’d rather we are creating and not taking most of them than not creating at all. The players have to be aware of what’s going on around them and if an opportunity presents itself they need to be more clinical.

“Our mistakes have not been about poor skill execution. It’s more about incorrect decision-making and not playing the space that’s available‚ but we are constantly working on it.”

The final will also bring a fair amount of pressure‚ so the players will have an added mental burden on Saturday. But Snyman doesn’t think that the final add to his team’s occasional attacking jitters.

“We are not going to make the final seem bigger than it is‚” Snyman said. “We just have to keep the guys relaxed in the build-up.

“They need to understand that in a pool match you might have four or five clear-cut chances and in a final it might only be one or two‚ so we have to be aware and take them.

“I don’t put a number on an acceptable percentage when it comes to converting chances. All we focus on is being better and working on our awareness.”

In that game two weeks ago‚ flyhalf Rob du Preez scored a great try that stemmed from a lineout and involved scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage and flank Jaco Coetzee in the build-up.

It was a training ground move that came off perfectly and an example of what being clinical looks like.

“It’s great when a training ground move like that comes off because they don’t always end up in a try‚” Snyman said.

“You spend time on those moves in training so it’s satisfying to see it work in a match situation. But even with all the practice when it’s happening in a game‚ players have to make good decisions with their running lines and timing of the pass‚ which is what happened with that try.

“That try also sums up what we are trying to do because it encompassed all aspects from skill and execution to very good decision-making.

“The All Blacks have taken loose forward skills to a new level. You see a guy like Kieran Read functioning like a back in the wider channels and making excellent decisions.

“It’s important in the modern game for loosies‚ and even some of the tight five‚ to do that and it’s something we’re constantly working on. That’s where the game is going.”