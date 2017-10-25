The Currie Cup is the oldest club competition in the world‚ and is now well into its third century having first been contested in 1892.

In that time there have been to many epic matches to catalogue in a single report‚ so we have narrowed our focus to the five best finals of this century.

1. 2005: BLUE BULLS 25 - 29 FREE STATE CHEETAHS

The Cheetahs won their first Currie Cup since 1976‚ and only their second in 110 years of existence‚ thanks to a moment of skill and good fortune that catapulted young centre Meyer Bosman into the limelight.

Bosman chased a high kick from scrumhalf Noel Oelschig‚ which Bulls fullback Johan Roets and scrumhalf Fourie du Preez somehow contrived to let bounce between them.

Bosman picked up the loose ball on the 22-metre line and galloped into history with the score.

The Bulls led 25-15 with nine minutes to play but when wing Bryan Habana was sin-binned the Cheetahs scored first through fullback Bevin Fortuin‚ before Bosman’s heroics.

2. 2009: BLUE BULLS 36 - 24 FREE STATE CHEETAHS

This was the third final between the sides in five years and it marked a small measure of revenge for the Bulls after their 2005 loss.

As the dominant provincial team in the world at the time‚ the Bulls made no slip ups in 2009 with Habana scoring two tries and Francois Hougaard the other in a thrilling match that saw the Cheetahs again push the Bulls all the way.

The Bulls dominated the first half‚ scoring all three tries in the period.

But after the break the Cheetahs clawed their way back with a try from lock Nico Breedt to add to centre Corne Uys’ and flank Frans Viljoen’s first half scores.

They came within six points of the lead but Bulls flyhalf Morné Steyn slammed the door shut with two late penalties.

3. 2000: SHARKS 15 - 25 WESTERN PROVINCE

WP started the third century of Currie Cup rugby much like they had in the previous two centuries by winning the title.

The visitors had only a few weeks earlier lost to the Sharks in a pool match at King’s Park‚ bludgeoned by the Durban side’s 10-man rugby.

But WP coach Gert Smal allowed his players off the leash and they outscored the Sharks by three tries to nil in the final.

Bok wings Breyton Paulse (2) and Pieter Rossouw did the damage and the Sharks‚ with their limited gameplan‚ were simply not adept and skilful enough to chase the game.

Victory in the final brought up WP’s 30th Currie Cup win.

4. 2013: WP 19 - 33 SHARKS

Sharks flyhalf Pat Lambie scored 23 points and scrumhalf Charl McLeod scored two tries to shock WP on their own turf as the Sharks won their seventh title and their third in six years.

Under the caretaker coaching of Brendan Venter‚ the Sharks destroyed WP’s lineout‚ thanks mainly to an eye-catching performance from 21-year-old lock Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Without the ability to attack off their set piece WP fell apart and the final score could have been a lot worse had Lambie not missed four penalty kicks.

But the pivot also landed two drop-goals and controlled the game astutely behind a pack that held the upper hand.

5. 2002: BLUE BULLS 31 - 7 GOLDEN LIONS

This was the coming of age of flyhalf Derick Hougaard‚ who single-handedly steered the Bulls to their first title in four years.

He scored a record 26 points‚ surpassing the previous record of 24 held by another Loftus darling‚ Naas Botha and WP’s Braam van Straaten.

Hougaard scored a try‚ landed five penalties and slotted two drop-goals for good measure.

Hougaard’s second drop-goal came from halfway and started with the teenager facing his own goal posts‚ before swivelling to make a sweet strike.

It was a single moment that encapsulated Hougaard’s entire performance.