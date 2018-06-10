Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk praised the Ellis Park factor in the home team’s stunning comeback to win the first Test against England on Saturday‚ but couldn’t pinpoint exactly what it is.

England coach Eddie Jones too was stumped when asked if the Boks would have come back from 24-3 down inside 20 minutes at any other venue in the world.

“That’s a good question mate. I’ll have to sleep on that one and come back to you‚” Jones said.

The home team rallied to win a breathless match 42-39 to take first blood in the three-Test series.

De Klerk‚ who was part of the Lions set up for three seasons before joining Sale in England‚ made a triumphant return to Test rugby after a year in the wilderness.

His speed at clearing rucks‚ his vision and his much improved kicking game‚ was one of the major factors for the turnaround. Jones described him as a ‘buzz saw.’

“To get a win in a Bok jersey is special and to do it against England is more special‚” De Klerk said.

“Coming back from that deficit was great but it was far from the complete performance‚ and we all know that.

“It’s always good to play at Ellis Park‚ the fans were great and it felt like home.

“I was surprised how we came back but I also never doubted that we could fight back because I have experienced big comebacks at Ellis Park before‚” De Klerk said.

“When England were well ahead I was thinking about the second Test against Ireland in 2016. In that game we were 19-3 down quite early on so I wasn’t rattled by the score.