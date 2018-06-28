In anticipation of the Sharks’ muscle flexing and heightened physicality‚ the Lions opted for six forwards on their bench for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash in Durban.

Scrumhalf Nic Groom and wing Courtnal Skosan are the only backs on the bench as coach Swys de Bruin prepares for close combat against the desperate Sharks.

The Sharks have a pack that features five recent Springboks but the Lions will travel to the east coast with six internationals among their forwards.

Crucially‚ it includes inspirational No8 and captain Warren Whiteley and combative hooker Malcolm Marx.