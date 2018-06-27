Pollard to lead the Bulls in must-win clash against the Sunwolves

Springboks pivot Handrè Pollard will lead the Bulls in their must-win Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves at Singapore National Stadium on Saturday.

Regular captain Burger Odendaal was not considered for the trip by coach John Mitchell due to injury and Pollard‚ who impressed in the two matches he started for the Boks against England in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein this month‚ has been handed the captaincy.

Mitchell has included new faces in the starting line-up with Jamba Ulengo returning at wing‚ Hanro Liebenberg at No8 and Jannes Kirsten set to make his first appearance this season on the side of the scrum.

Ulengo and Kirsten have not played at all in this year's tournament while Liebenberg's last match was against the Sharks in April.