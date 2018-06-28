Bulls coach John Mitchell will pin his hopes on the experience of some of his Springboks players when they take on the Sunwolves in a Super Rugby encounter at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday.

The former champions go into this match sitting precariously at the bottom of the South African Conference and they have to win their remaining three matches against the Sunwolves‚ the Jaguares and the Lions to make it to the play-offs.

Players who are going to be important for the Bulls are flyhalf Handrè Pollard‚ who will captain the side in the absence of injured Burger Odendaal‚ and lock RG Snyman‚ who was one of the best players for the Boks in the recent series win over England.