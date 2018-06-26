Lions pack in Sharks' crosshairs says Franco Mostert

Franco Mostert is in no doubt the Lions’ pack will be in the Sharks’ crosshairs when the teams clash in Super Rugby on Saturday.

The Sharks boast a number of combatants who did duty for the Springboks against England and Mostert is of the firm view they will channel their challenge through their most strapping and barrel chested men.

“They will want to take on our forwards. I think it will be more physical this weekend‚” said Mostert‚ perhaps suggesting the Sharks’ weren’t at their fiery best in their defeat at Ellis Park earlier this season.