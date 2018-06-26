Lions pack in Sharks' crosshairs says Franco Mostert
Franco Mostert is in no doubt the Lions’ pack will be in the Sharks’ crosshairs when the teams clash in Super Rugby on Saturday.
The Sharks boast a number of combatants who did duty for the Springboks against England and Mostert is of the firm view they will channel their challenge through their most strapping and barrel chested men.
“They will want to take on our forwards. I think it will be more physical this weekend‚” said Mostert‚ perhaps suggesting the Sharks’ weren’t at their fiery best in their defeat at Ellis Park earlier this season.
“The Sharks are a good side. The Du Preez brothers (Robert‚ Jean-Luc and Daniel)‚ Thomas (du Toit)‚ Beast (Mtawarira) and Akker (van der Merwe) are good players.
"I think it will be a game nobody would want to miss. We have to go all out. We have a good record down there but we don’t focus on that.”
Mostert will relinquish the captaincy which he inherited when Warren Whiteley injured knee ligaments against the Blues.
The Lions may not have been over achievers with Mostert at the helm‚ but the lock believes the period has brought about a fair amount of personal growth.
“Warren can have the captaincy. Then I can focus on my work. He’s a good leader and awesome block. He brings the calm.
“I learnt a lot. From the moment coach Swys (de Bruin) asked me I thought he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Then the blokes who play with me made it so easy. I grew as a person‚ as a leader‚ and I can truly say I grew as a dad. I’m more mature.”
Mostert has been a tireless toiler in the boiler room for the Lions and more recently for the Springboks. It however‚ nothing he can’t handle.
“What has helped is that some of us didn’t travel to Washington to play Wales. We rested. The three Tests are behind us and we have a bye after the Sharks game so I don’t think there is a possibility of taking another break. We only have two games left and we need all the points‚ so it’s flat out.”
The competition enters its business end and the Lions are in need of a boost after some lacklustre performances before the recess.
“It is always exciting to be in this final stretch of Super Rugby‚” said Mostert.
“Last year was good and everything was in our favour and unfortunately we couldn’t get over the last hurdle. I trust the guys’ heads are stronger than last year. I don’t know what happened but the guys are more excited about the last few games that lie ahead.”