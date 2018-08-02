Southern Kings wing Sibusiso Sithole says the Lions need to stick to what has worked for them if they want to beat the Crusaders in Saturday's Super Rugby final in Christchurch.

Sithole‚ who scored one of three tries in the Sharks' ground-breaking 30-25 win against the Crusaders on May 17‚ 2014‚ said they felt the reputation of the Crusaders when they arrived in the city and the intimidation alone was enough to knock them off their stride.

The Sharks' win remains one of only two South African Super Rugby wins in the South Island city.

The first one was the Bulls' (then Northern Transvaal) 34-18 win on April 3‚ 1996.

Current Crusaders coach Scott Robertson‚ his predecessor Todd Blackadder and current Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson all started for the Crusaders in that game while Matt Proudfoot (Springbok assistant coach)‚ Jacques Olivier‚ Danie van Schalkwyk‚ Andre Snyman‚ Braam van Straaten (Sharks assistant coach) and the late Bok stars Ruben Kruger and Joost van der Westhuizen were notable names in the Bulls outfit.