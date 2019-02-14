Injuries influence Stormers selections for Bulls

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck had a few last minute injuries to contend with when selecting his team to face the Bulls in their Super Rugby opener at Loftus on Saturday.

As expected Bok loosehead Steven Kitshoff has been ruled out with a grade-two hamstring tear‚ which will keep him on the sidelines for between four to six weeks.

Exciting looseforward Juarno Augustus also cried off after suffering an ankle injury at training this week‚ which will rule him out for 7-10 days.

Bok veteran Frans Malherbe will also miss out because of bruising on the knee.

Wing Sergeal Petersen also hadn’t made enough progress from a foot injury to be considered while lock Eben Etzebeth has a back injury. Leaving him out was precautionary as he trained on Thursday.

Despite all the injuries Fleck was able to pick nine capped Springboks in his starting lineup‚ including Bok skipper Siya Kolisi‚ who only played 40 minutes during the pre-season.