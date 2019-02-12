Lions go in search of elusive Super Rugby win on South American soil without Kwagga Smith

The Lions will have to go in search of their maiden Super Rugby win on South American soil without tearaway flanker Kwagga Smith.

Smith joined the Lions’ bulging infirmary and will be out for the next week with a calf strain.

He joins scrumhalf Ross Cronjé‚ lock Stephan Lewies‚ flank Cyle Brink‚ hooker Robbie Coetzee and prop Johannes Jonker on the sidelines.

Smith and Lewies‚ who had to withdraw with a bicep injury‚ are expected to regain fitness in time for the Lions’ following match against the Stormers.

Already thin in their tight five‚ the Lions resources are now also stretched in the backrow against a side that relishes close combat.

They had the option of slotting the broad shouldered Robert Kruger into their backrow‚ but instead opted for mobility in Marnus Schoeman‚ Hacjivah Dayimani and captain Warren Whiteley.