World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper is confident that the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be their most successful yet‚ despite some organisational problems in the past few years.

Japan was awarded the hosting rights to the World Cup a decade ago and Gosper acknowledged that the lead-time was too long.

Japan will also host the Tokyo 2020 Olympics‚ and it was initially feared that the global multi-sport showpiece could detract from Rugby World Cup.

“There were some hiccups in the planning along the way and at times we had a few issues and we had to put pressure on the organising committee‚” Gosper told TimesLIVE at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

“They responded and are well on track now.

“This was also the longest build-up to a World Cup as Japan were awarded the hosting rights 10 years ago and that’s almost too long. Ideally you want about six years lead-up to a World Cup.