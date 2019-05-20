Rugby

Sharks lock Ruan Botha latest SA player to sign for UK club

20 May 2019
Ruan Botha will permanently relocate to London in June 2020. He has signed for the London Irish.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Another day‚ another top South African rugby player signs for a club in the northern hemisphere.

On Monday Sharks lock Ruan Botha was unveiled as London Irish’s newest acquisition.

The 27-year-old Botha will leave the Sharks following the 2019 Super Rugby season and move to London as cover for the club’s absent players on Rugby World Cup duty.

Following the World Cup Botha will then join the Kubota Spears in Japan. He will relocate to London Irish permanently in June 2020.

The South African lock‚ who has made 64 appearances in Super Rugby‚ has also captained the Sharks.

Declan Kidney‚ London Irish director of rugby‚ is excited at the prospect of adding Botha to the squad.

“Ruan being available during the Rugby World Cup period is a major boost to us‚" he said.

"He has a lot of top-class rugby experience and will also bring a lot more to the squad in terms of his leadership qualities.”

The second row forward spoke of his excitement of joining up with the club‚ saying: “London Irish is entering an exciting period in its history and I am immensely proud to be joining at such an important time as they return to the Premiership.

"I look forward to meeting up with my teammates for pre-season.”

Botha joins Allan Dell‚ Adam Coleman‚ Sean O’Brien‚ Nick Phipps‚ Sekope Kepu‚ Paddy Jackson‚ Curtis Rona‚ Waisake Naholo and Will Goodrick-Clarke in signing for the Exiles.

