Sharks coach Du Preez reverts to picking his namesake son at flyhalf for Jaguares clash

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has reverted to picking his namesake son Robert du Preez at flyhalf for their crucial clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

It's a game the Sharks (33) need to win if they are to have stand any chance of reaching the play-offs.

They are also at the mercy of the Bulls (34)‚ Lions (35) and Stormers (30)‚ who all have early games against the Highlanders‚ Hurricanes and the Sunwolves.

It's not a given the Bulls and the Lions will win against the New Zealand sides who also have play-off aspirations‚ but the Stormers should be able to see off the Sunwolves.

The Jaguares (41) host the Sunwolves next week and in the event of losing to the Sharks‚ they can still finish first as they can reach a maximum of 46 points.