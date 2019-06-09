The Junior Boks will only need two points from their final group match against New Zealand at the U20 World Championships on Wednesday to secure their place in the semi-finals.

The Junior Boks produced a strong second half display against Georgia in Rosario on Saturday to win 48-20‚ scoring eight tries in the process.

They currently top Pool C on 10 points with a positive 52 points’ difference‚ one better than New Zealand. Both sides have scored big wins over Scotland and Georgia at the annual showpiece in Argentina.

The top teams in each of the three groups automatically progress to the semi-finals with the best second-placed team taking the fourth berth.