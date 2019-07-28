Springboks prove difficult to break down ahead of World Cup

Rassie Erasmus will take positives from Saturday's 16-16 draw with the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship but the Springboks coach thinks the result will be irrelevant when the teams next meet in the Rugby World Cup on September 21.

A last gasp try from Herschel Jantjies allowed the Springboks to remain top of the southern hemisphere championship on seven points, one ahead of the All Blacks, with one match left for all four sides.

South Africa travel to Salta to face the Pumas on August 10 before facing Argentina again in Pretoria and then a clash with World Cup hosts Japan on September 6.

That is all preparation for the Pool B opener against the world champion All Blacks in Yokohama -- a match that is likely to have a significant impact on the playoff pathways for both sides.

The winner of Pool B will face the runners-up of Pool A, which includes Ireland and Scotland, in the quarter-finals.