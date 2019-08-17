Sbu Nkosi scores two tries as Springboks narrowly edge Argentina

Winger Sbu Nkosi underlined his Rugby World Cup credentials with a sparkling brace of tries as the Springboks registered a narrow and nervy 24-18 win over Argentina at Loftus on Saturday.

Nkosi, who has been one of the consistent performers of the Rassie Erasmus era, scored a try in each half as the Boks ensured that they will travel to Japan on the back of three wins and one draw after four matches.

South Africa, who won the shortened Rugby Championship with two wins and one draw, added another morale boosting victory over the Pumas even though it lacked conviction largely due to the fact that Erasmus made wholesale changes for the match.

Despite the result, Erasmus will also be satisfied that captain Siya Kolisi made a successful return from a long injury lay-off as he completed 52 minutes before he was replaced by Marco van Staden.