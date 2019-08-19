Springbok winger S’busiso Nkosi may have scored two tries in Saturday’s 24-18 win against Argentina‚ but said he let his instincts take over when he scored his second five-pointer.

With the game tantalisingly poised‚ Nkosi received a pass from Jesse Kriel‚ from where he jinxed past a number of defenders.

He then rushed and dived over the try-line despite the desperate attentions of another defender.

It was a moment of sheer magic that elicited joy from the 29000-strong Loftus Versfeld crowd.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I’m not thinking at that time. I’m just in the flow and my instinct takes over.

"I just do what my body feels like and I woke up after I scored the try. I realised that I just scored a try because I was just in that zone‚” Nkosi said.

“I won’t say its tunnel vision. It might sound a bit philosophical‚ but it’s a state where all my senses are completely heightened.

"I just see everything happen in slow motion and I try to do what I do from there. Sometimes it works‚ sometimes it doesn’t.”

Nkosi may play with the knowledge of knowing he may have booked his Rugby World Cup ticket‚ but he didn’t take his performance for granted.

While the game didn’t have any Championship significance‚ a win was there for the taking and that’s what the Boks collected.

That was what Nkosi was after and said the team is in a very good space.

The Boks are yet to lose a Test this year‚ even though the All Blacks will examine this streak thoroughly when the sides meet in Yokohama on September 21.

“I just went out on the pitch and I tried to do my job‚ which was to help the team get the win. That was all that was on my mind. We ended up getting the win so I’m very happy about that.

"However‚ it’s only fun when you win to be honest. You can score five tries‚ but if the team loses‚ then your contribution doesn’t amount to much‚” Nkosi said.

“We’re in a very good space and we’re a place where we’ve got lots of combinations‚ lots of different players‚ but we’ve also worked long enough for us to understand each other. We are in a good space.”