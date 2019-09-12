Why Victor Matfield believes the Rugby World Cup is wide open

Former Springbok and Bulls lock Victor Matfield believes that the Rugby World Cup is wide open and Ireland could spring a surprise in Japan at the showpiece this month.

The World Cup starts next week Friday and has shaped up as one where one of seven teams can win.

“There's always something to fear.

"If you look at how the World Cup is set up‚ there's seven teams that could beat each other on any given day.

"Any of those teams can beat New Zealand and South Africa.

"However‚ I think there's only three big teams that can win three consecutive knock-out games. All of them are dangerous‚ especially Ireland‚” Matfield said.

Only one of the four World Cups Matfield attended as a player didn't have an outright favourite.