SA rugby player Stassen fired after testing positive for banned substance

South African lock Hendre Stassen has been sacked by Stade Francais after testing positive for a banned substance, the Top 14 club said on Friday.

"The results of the B sample analysis, made at the request of Hendre Stassen, have confirmed the results of the first sample," Stade Francais said in a statement.

"Therefore, Hendre Stassen is no longer a player of Stade Francais."

Stassen, 21, had been provisionally suspended since failing the test after a Top 14 game against Montpellier on May 19.