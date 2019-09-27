Rugby

SA rugby player Stassen fired after testing positive for banned substance

27 September 2019 - 16:09 By Reuters
Stade Francais' South African lock Hendre Stassen runs with the ball during the French Top 14 rugby union match between Stade Francais and Castres at the Jean Bouin Stadium in Paris on March 23, 2019.
Image: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

South African lock Hendre Stassen has been sacked by Stade Francais after testing positive for a banned substance, the Top 14 club said on Friday.

"The results of the B sample analysis, made at the request of Hendre Stassen, have confirmed the results of the first sample," Stade Francais said in a statement.

"Therefore, Hendre Stassen is no longer a player of Stade Francais."

Stassen, 21, had been provisionally suspended since failing the test after a Top 14 game against Montpellier on May 19.

