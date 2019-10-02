SportsLIVE PODCAST | More than Rugby Part 2: The Nkosi & Nomlomo journey

While Springbok captain Siya Kolisi leads the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup, becoming the first black African to do so, the #SportsLIVE podcast charts the journey of players that come from places like Zwide, where Kolisi is from, and other rural Eastern Cape locations.

What does it take for an underprivileged child to make it in SA rugby? What do they do when they get to the lofty surrounds of Loftus, Ellis Park and Kings Park?

In part 2 of this revealing conversation, #SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso chats to SA schools coaches Mziwakhe Nkosi and Phiwe Nomlomo, as well as former Bulls lock and now SuperSport commentator Fudge Mabeta about such issues as well as their journeys in rugby.