The gees is on the wall as Durban street artists honour Springbok win

"Hands up, who is up to paint a tribute to the Springboks?"

This was all it took to get a group of Durban street artists to create "an extension of the gees" following the Springboks' win over England on Saturday.

EwokesSAy, Mook Lion, Dane Stops and Giffy Duminy spray-painted a mural featuring Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, the Webb Ellis Trophy and the South African flag on a wall in Problem Mkhize Road (formerly known as Cowey Road).

"Everybody was ridiculously excited after the win on Saturday, for many reasons," explained EwokesSAy, also known as Iain Robinson.

"On my way to work, I was just so amped to get something up. So I put the word out to a group of artists on a WhatsApp group. I basically asked, 'Hands up, whose's down to paint a tribute?'