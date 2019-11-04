The gees is on the wall as Durban street artists honour Springbok win
"Hands up, who is up to paint a tribute to the Springboks?"
This was all it took to get a group of Durban street artists to create "an extension of the gees" following the Springboks' win over England on Saturday.
EwokesSAy, Mook Lion, Dane Stops and Giffy Duminy spray-painted a mural featuring Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, the Webb Ellis Trophy and the South African flag on a wall in Problem Mkhize Road (formerly known as Cowey Road).
"Everybody was ridiculously excited after the win on Saturday, for many reasons," explained EwokesSAy, also known as Iain Robinson.
"On my way to work, I was just so amped to get something up. So I put the word out to a group of artists on a WhatsApp group. I basically asked, 'Hands up, whose's down to paint a tribute?'
"And we have that wall. That wall is almost an institution itself. It is the wall of photographer Val Adamson and she has let us use it since 2006 to paint art and murals," he said.
After throwing ideas and sketches at each other on WhatsApp, the artists came up with a basic concept after about 20 minutes.
They arrived at the location at 9am on Sunday.
"It was incredible and there was a vibe. As soon as people see a mural going up, they start to take an interest in it. It was a continuation of the gees and spirit from the day before. It was 10am and people were hooting, giving us thumbs up and cheering us on," said Robinson.
The artists were "pretty much done and dusted by 2pm," he said.
"It was finished and immediately it just started to appear everywhere.
"For us, all we wanted to do was keep the fire burning - the absolutely phenomenal fire that the whole country felt from Saturday, that dream-like state.
"We wanted to extend that. We wanted to make sure there was a mural up for Monday morning traffic. We wanted to make sure that people kept the vibe going as long as possible."
Following the Springboks' record-equalling third Rugby World Cup win on November 2 2019, the South African rugby heroes have been celebrated across the world. From a shoutout from tennis legend Roger Federer, to Faf de Klerk's unique encounter with Prince Harry - here are some of the standout moments from the aftermath of the Springbok victory.