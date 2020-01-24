Newly appointed Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is not about the reinvention of the Springboks wheel‚ but making sure what they have works even better.

Nienaber‚ a long-time associate of former Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus‚ won't have the easiest of introductions when he starts with Scotland in July.

But with his appointment now confirmed‚ he's got enough time to survey the Super Rugby landscape before the international break.

With Super Rugby not having a break‚ there's going to be a steady stream of Super Rugby while Nienaber settles into the difficult Springbok coaching position.

Nienaber's intense defence was at the heart of the Boks' successful World Cup assault‚ but knows he won't be able to rest on his laurels.

“To get on top is tough‚ but the same also applies to staying at the top. It will be a nice challenge for us. When I went around to the franchises and I listened to the players‚ they all understood and accepted that‚” Nienaber said.

“We're not going to do things differently. We'll still continue with what has worked for us but it will be a nice challenge and something that I'll be looking forward to in terms of trying to keep the continuity and the culture of winning in the team.”